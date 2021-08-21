Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Announces Dividend of $0.31

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the bank on Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th.

Cathay General Bancorp has increased its dividend by 42.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NASDAQ:CATY opened at $39.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Cathay General Bancorp has a twelve month low of $20.59 and a twelve month high of $45.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.72.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 39.05%. On average, analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CATY has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

