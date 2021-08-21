CCUniverse (UVU) Price Down 20.9% Over Last Week

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. Over the last seven days, CCUniverse has traded 20.9% lower against the dollar. CCUniverse has a total market cap of $14,642.97 and approximately $13.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CCUniverse coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006046 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00007077 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 35.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000041 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000161 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000022 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About CCUniverse

CCUniverse (UVU) is a coin. It was first traded on April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,660,283 coins. CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu . CCUniverse’s official message board is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . The official website for CCUniverse is ccuniverse.org

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

CCUniverse Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CCUniverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CCUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

