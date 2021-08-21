CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 23.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,627 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,056 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in CDW during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in CDW by 322.4% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CDW during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in CDW by 213.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in CDW during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $195.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.10. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $105.87 and a 12-month high of $199.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $180.51.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 87.83% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. lifted their target price on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CDW from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.33.

In other CDW news, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total transaction of $16,166,483.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.69, for a total value of $573,546.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,445,133.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,752 shares of company stock worth $19,151,925. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

