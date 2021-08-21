Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $2,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Celanese in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Celanese in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Celanese in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Celanese in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celanese stock opened at $153.81 on Friday. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $98.83 and a 12 month high of $171.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 36.01%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CE shares. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Celanese in a report on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $153.00 price target (down from $188.00) on shares of Celanese in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Celanese from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celanese currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.71.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

