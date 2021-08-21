Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Analysts expect Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.82 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Cerner’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.83. Cerner posted earnings of $0.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cerner will report full year earnings of $3.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.27. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.79. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cerner.

Get Cerner alerts:

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CERN. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,428,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,497,251. Cerner has a 52 week low of $66.75 and a 52 week high of $84.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.24.

In other Cerner news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $561,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,570.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 9,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $796,123.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,739 shares of company stock worth $1,576,348. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cerner by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,982,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,628,000 after purchasing an additional 886,053 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,827,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,726,000 after purchasing an additional 122,658 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 9.9% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 10,172,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,173,000 after purchasing an additional 914,157 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 38,761.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,714,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,319,000 after purchasing an additional 9,689,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 23.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,870,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cerner (CERN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.