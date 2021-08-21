CertiK 24 Hour Volume Reaches $39.36 Million (CTK)

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded 15.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. One CertiK coin can now be purchased for about $2.45 or 0.00005003 BTC on major exchanges. CertiK has a total market cap of $137.38 million and $39.36 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CertiK has traded up 48.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00057430 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.96 or 0.00132801 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $78.14 or 0.00159739 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003801 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,985.00 or 1.00142318 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $453.32 or 0.00926750 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,204.58 or 0.06551269 BTC.

CertiK’s launch date was October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 103,660,624 coins and its circulating supply is 56,137,730 coins. CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CertiK is www.certik.org . The official message board for CertiK is medium.com/certik

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

