CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 68.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,449 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.66% of CEVA worth $8,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in CEVA by 528.5% in the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 265,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,894,000 after purchasing an additional 223,043 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in CEVA in the 1st quarter valued at about $469,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CEVA in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CEVA by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 28,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 9,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in CEVA by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 152,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,564,000 after acquiring an additional 41,232 shares during the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of CEVA from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of CEVA in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities raised shares of CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $78.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays raised shares of CEVA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.71.

In other news, COO Michael Boukaya sold 2,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $101,538.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CEVA opened at $43.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -291.93, a PEG ratio of 36.08 and a beta of 1.03. CEVA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.62 and a 1 year high of $83.95.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $30.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.35 million. CEVA had a positive return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

