CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. lowered its position in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 481,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,597 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 2.11% of CEVA worth $22,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in CEVA by 133.8% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CEVA during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of CEVA during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CEVA during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CEVA during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CEVA opened at $43.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.39. CEVA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.62 and a 12-month high of $83.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -291.93, a P/E/G ratio of 36.08 and a beta of 1.03.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. CEVA had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $30.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. CEVA’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Michael Boukaya sold 2,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $101,538.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

CEVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on CEVA in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Barclays upgraded CEVA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on CEVA from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on CEVA from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.71.

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

