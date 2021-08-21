Chain Guardians Price Reaches $0.77 on Exchanges (CGG)

Chain Guardians (CURRENCY:CGG) traded 47.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. Chain Guardians has a market cap of $22.46 million and $5.72 million worth of Chain Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Chain Guardians has traded 65.8% higher against the US dollar. One Chain Guardians coin can currently be purchased for about $0.77 or 0.00001566 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00057593 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003348 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00015010 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $404.95 or 0.00826616 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00048019 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.71 or 0.00105553 BTC.

About Chain Guardians

CGG is a coin. Its launch date was March 5th, 2021. Chain Guardians’ total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,277,799 coins. Chain Guardians’ official Twitter account is @chain_guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainGuardians is a platform that combines traditional gaming concepts with blockchain technologies to enable player-driven economies. Within the ChainGuardians ecosystem, players are able to participate in the free-to-play NFT Mining Platform and Role-Playing Game; both of which allow players to earn income, turning their time and energy into tangible rewards. “

Buying and Selling Chain Guardians

