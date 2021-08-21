Chainlink Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.46 Billion (LINK)

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 21st. In the last week, Chainlink has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Chainlink has a total market capitalization of $12.78 billion and $1.46 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chainlink coin can currently be bought for $28.56 or 0.00057626 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Chainlink alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002018 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003316 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00015089 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002019 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $407.57 or 0.00822319 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00048257 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002089 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.41 or 0.00103724 BTC.

About Chainlink

Chainlink (LINK) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 447,509,554 coins. The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chainlink’s official website is chain.link . The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators. “

Buying and Selling Chainlink

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chainlink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chainlink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.