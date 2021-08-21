Chainswap (ASAP) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.45 Million

Chainswap (CURRENCY:ASAP) traded up 15% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. Chainswap has a total market capitalization of $3.45 million and approximately $651,175.00 worth of Chainswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chainswap coin can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000495 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Chainswap has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00057626 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002018 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003316 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00015089 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002019 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.57 or 0.00822319 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00048257 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Chainswap Profile

ASAP is a coin. Its launch date was April 15th, 2021. Chainswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,061,298 coins. Chainswap’s official Twitter account is @chain_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainSwap is a cross-chain asset bridge & application hub for smart chains. ChainSwap allows projects to seamlessly bridge between ETH, BSC and HECO. In the future, ChainSwap will be integrating chains and provide full cross-chain solutions between BTC, DOT, SOL and more. “

