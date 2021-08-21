ChainX Hits Market Capitalization of $56.31 Million (PCX)

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded 19% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. ChainX has a total market cap of $56.31 million and $3.27 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ChainX has traded 25.4% higher against the US dollar. One ChainX coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.13 or 0.00010471 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ChainX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00056890 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.68 or 0.00131958 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $74.29 or 0.00151570 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003810 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,981.26 or 0.99937027 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $448.19 or 0.00914450 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,253.54 or 0.06638237 BTC.

About ChainX

ChainX’s total supply is 10,971,200 coins. ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ChainX is chainx.org

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

Buying and Selling ChainX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChainX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChainX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ChainX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChainX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.