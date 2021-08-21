ChartEx Market Capitalization Reaches $430,581.09 (CHART)

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded 22.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 21st. Over the last week, ChartEx has traded 79% higher against the US dollar. ChartEx has a total market cap of $430,581.09 and $112,845.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChartEx coin can now be bought for $0.0215 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ChartEx alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.61 or 0.00058284 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.11 or 0.00134662 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.28 or 0.00149252 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003859 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,163.70 or 1.00139247 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $455.15 or 0.00927071 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,284.04 or 0.06689103 BTC.

ChartEx Coin Profile

ChartEx’s launch date was May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . ChartEx’s official message board is medium.com/@chartexpro . ChartEx’s official website is chartex.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

Buying and Selling ChartEx

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChartEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChartEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ChartEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChartEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.