ChatCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.29 Million (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. ChatCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.29 million and approximately $42,276.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ChatCoin has traded 3% lower against the dollar. One ChatCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ChatCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,689.18 or 1.00136476 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00046159 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00006265 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.47 or 0.00072951 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001085 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00009470 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000546 BTC.

ChatCoin Coin Profile

ChatCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ChatCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChatCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.