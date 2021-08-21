Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by American Investment Services Inc.

American Investment Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,610 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 3.0% of American Investment Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $12,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $94.30. 9,707,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,388,394. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $113.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $182.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.55.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.59) earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,680.00%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Redburn Partners raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.41.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

