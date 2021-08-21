Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 60.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,082 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $14,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Chewy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chewy by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 3,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Chewy by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chewy by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Chewy by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Chewy alerts:

CHWY stock opened at $86.52 on Friday. Chewy, Inc. has a one year low of $51.25 and a one year high of $120.00. The firm has a market cap of $35.94 billion, a PE ratio of -4,326.00, a PEG ratio of 38.75 and a beta of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.21.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 31,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $2,365,410.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 209,533 shares in the company, valued at $15,723,356.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 10,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $837,040.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 41,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,348,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 281,289 shares of company stock valued at $22,018,264 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CHWY shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Chewy from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.55.

Chewy Profile

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY).

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.