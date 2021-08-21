Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Acquires 480 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 62.5% during the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 130.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 641.7% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

VBK stock opened at $278.20 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $204.32 and a 1-year high of $304.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $284.47.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.