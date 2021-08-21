Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Acquires 654 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $1,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BILL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,164,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,932,000 after buying an additional 83,769 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 3,905,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,243,000 after buying an additional 392,535 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,412,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,587,000 after buying an additional 1,765,853 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,820,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,414,000 after buying an additional 52,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,525,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

BILL opened at $209.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.19 and a 52-week high of $211.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of -255.30 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.89.

In related news, Director Allison Mnookin sold 10,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.88, for a total transaction of $1,858,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 5,800 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.56, for a total value of $1,215,448.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,011 shares in the company, valued at $17,395,785.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 189,036 shares of company stock worth $33,781,869 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Bill.com in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Bill.com from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Bill.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.46.

Bill.com Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

