Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Boosts Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,907 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $2,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CNB Bank increased its stake in The Boeing by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC increased its stake in The Boeing by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 50.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BA opened at $212.67 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $141.58 and a 52-week high of $278.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $231.81.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.59.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

