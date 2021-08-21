Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,034,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,869,110,000 after purchasing an additional 412,694 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,889,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,160,478,000 after acquiring an additional 141,483 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 4,131,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,004,154,000 after acquiring an additional 151,301 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,850,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $935,830,000 after acquiring an additional 25,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,011,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $488,877,000 after acquiring an additional 12,509 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWF opened at $282.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $276.38. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $204.55 and a fifty-two week high of $284.47.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

