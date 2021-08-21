Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys 220 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,935 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Columbia Asset Management bought a new stake in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at $567,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in Netflix by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,910 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Netflix by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,291 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,793,000. 76.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $546.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $242.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.67, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $458.60 and a 1 year high of $593.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $521.81.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $4,600,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,088.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price objective (up from $575.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $342.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $610.23.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

