Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Cuts Position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC decreased its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,127 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust were worth $2,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 461.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 165,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 136,227 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust during the first quarter worth $47,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 6.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 4.8% during the first quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 82,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 7.2% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 19,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust stock opened at $9.37 on Friday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust has a twelve month low of $8.38 and a twelve month high of $10.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.40.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th.

