Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Grows Position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 475,691 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,101 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund were worth $2,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 1.9% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 444,310 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after buying an additional 8,294 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at about $138,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 5,612,851 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $28,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137,188 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 137,030 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 21,488 shares in the last quarter.

In other Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund news, Director Carol L. Colman sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total transaction of $32,949.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE HIO opened at $5.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.25. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.86 and a fifty-two week high of $5.39.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

