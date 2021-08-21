Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,041 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 125.9% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 237.6% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000.

VWO opened at $49.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.50. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.53 and a 12-month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

