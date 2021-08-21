Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Purchases 1,756 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Smartsheet in the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Smartsheet in the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 40.0% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 14,050.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Smartsheet in the second quarter worth approximately $189,000. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SMAR stock opened at $73.22 on Friday. Smartsheet Inc has a 12 month low of $43.64 and a 12 month high of $85.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.48. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of -72.50 and a beta of 1.41.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $117.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SMAR. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Smartsheet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Smartsheet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.06.

In other news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $1,260,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 379,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,905,439.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brent Frei sold 50,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $3,200,889.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,605,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,469,356.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 312,546 shares of company stock valued at $21,416,242. 6.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

