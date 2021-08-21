Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Purchases 432 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Financial Corporation increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 4,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total value of $2,752,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,270,794.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,242 shares of company stock worth $14,397,989 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $272.96 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.63 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $320.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.58, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price (up previously from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, July 8th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.74.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

