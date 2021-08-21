Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,458 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $2,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 31.0% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $90,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $102,000.

NYSEARCA DFAI opened at $29.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.48. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $30.37.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.