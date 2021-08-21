Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Reduces Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 19.1% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 173,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,754,000 after buying an additional 5,660 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth $207,000. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 16,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 3,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ROP opened at $479.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $478.32. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $362.90 and a 12 month high of $499.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.60 billion, a PE ratio of 47.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.05.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.66%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.30, for a total transaction of $227,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,537 shares in the company, valued at $2,969,759.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total transaction of $92,158.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,040 shares in the company, valued at $17,528,451.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ROP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $488.87 price target (down previously from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $484.96.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

