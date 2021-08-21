Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.52 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) will post $2.52 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twenty Four analysts have made estimates for Cimarex Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.08 and the lowest is $1.40. Cimarex Energy posted earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 394.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will report full-year earnings of $8.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $10.22. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $10.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $13.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cimarex Energy.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.22. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 34.56% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $712.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 185.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XEC. Raymond James downgraded Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group lowered Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler lowered Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $88.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cimarex Energy from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cimarex Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.76.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 7,200.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 159.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 112.7% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 29.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:XEC opened at $57.83 on Friday. Cimarex Energy has a twelve month low of $22.39 and a twelve month high of $76.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -170.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

