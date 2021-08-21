Citizens & Northern Corp Has $1.64 Million Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Citizens & Northern Corp decreased its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,560 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,743 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 103,647 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,631,000 after buying an additional 7,734 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Accenture by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 616,731 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $170,370,000 after buying an additional 47,124 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its holdings in Accenture by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,619,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $447,424,000 after buying an additional 141,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 5.8% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,620 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACN. Citigroup boosted their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Societe Generale boosted their target price on Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Accenture from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.57.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $4.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $332.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,727,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945,788. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $210.42 and a 1-year high of $333.55. The stock has a market cap of $211.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.21, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $309.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, Director Paula A. Price sold 685 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.05, for a total value of $201,424.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total transaction of $1,413,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,068,360.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

