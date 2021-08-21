Citizens & Northern Corp Purchases New Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Citizens & Northern Corp purchased a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,223 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Adobe by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,574,479 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,076,052,000 after acquiring an additional 65,913 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Adobe by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,050,718 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,817,245,000 after acquiring an additional 103,574 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Adobe by 7.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,455,410,000 after acquiring an additional 527,558 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Adobe by 0.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,759,931 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,213,467,000 after acquiring an additional 45,108 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Adobe by 3.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,206,330 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,634,676,000 after acquiring an additional 208,730 shares during the period. 76.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe stock traded up $9.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $647.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,434,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,274,448. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $652.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $308.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $605.08.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.71, for a total transaction of $303,394.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,063,910.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total value of $720,550.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 25,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,891,738.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,364 shares of company stock worth $9,901,364 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.84.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

