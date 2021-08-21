Citizens & Northern Corp Sells 1,965 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Citizens & Northern Corp decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,965 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.9% of Citizens & Northern Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 288.3% during the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.6% during the first quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. 66.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $154.72. The company had a trading volume of 6,974,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,145,569. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.38 and a fifty-two week high of $167.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $462.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $187.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

