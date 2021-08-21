Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Acquires 10,985 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 491,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,985 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned 0.11% of ONEOK worth $27,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 2.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 263,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,659,000 after acquiring an additional 7,092 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its stake in ONEOK by 17.1% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 3,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in ONEOK during the second quarter valued at $440,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 282.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. increased their price target on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.31.

Shares of OKE opened at $50.43 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.28 and a 12-month high of $57.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.93.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 22.30%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 263.38%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

