Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Acquires 3,578 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $25,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $160,000. McAdam LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 15.8% in the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 598,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,957,000 after purchasing an additional 81,450 shares during the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 15.1% in the second quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $991,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 203,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,771,000 after purchasing an additional 8,712 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $152.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.74. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $108.10 and a twelve month high of $153.36.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

