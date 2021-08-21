Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Acquires 41,667 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,019 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,667 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Skyworks Solutions worth $29,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SWKS shares. B. Riley raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.86.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 12,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total value of $2,350,110.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,901,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,303,128.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 39,287 shares of company stock worth $7,210,504 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $178.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 6.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.72 and a 1 year high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 31.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.99%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.