Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Acquires 41,667 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,019 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,667 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Skyworks Solutions worth $29,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,901,214.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,303,128.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.05, for a total value of $372,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,489,925.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,287 shares of company stock valued at $7,210,504. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SWKS stock opened at $178.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $184.57. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.72 and a 1 year high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 31.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.99%.

SWKS has been the topic of several research reports. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KGI Securities started coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.86.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

