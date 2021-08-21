Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Acquires 4,475 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Celanese worth $20,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Celanese by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management grew its stake in Celanese by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 18,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

CE opened at $153.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $153.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $98.83 and a 1 year high of $171.00. The company has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 36.01%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

CE has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Celanese from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Celanese from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $153.00 price target (down previously from $188.00) on shares of Celanese in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Celanese in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.71.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

