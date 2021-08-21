Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Acquires 8,390 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 242,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 8,390 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Phillips 66 worth $20,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 123.6% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 72.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 63.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $65.95 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $43.27 and a 12-month high of $94.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a PE ratio of -17.00, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.69.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently -404.49%.

PSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen cut Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.44.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

