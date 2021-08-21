Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,584 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned about 1.08% of Masonite International worth $29,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Masonite International during the first quarter worth $140,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Masonite International by 121.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Masonite International by 85.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masonite International during the first quarter worth $175,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total value of $917,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,101.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld bought 450 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $122.80 per share, with a total value of $55,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,054. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DOOR opened at $116.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Masonite International Co. has a twelve month low of $78.00 and a twelve month high of $132.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.83.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $662.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.28 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 3.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Masonite International Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DOOR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Masonite International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.83.

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

