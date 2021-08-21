Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Boosts Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,085,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,828 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned 0.09% of The Williams Companies worth $28,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in The Williams Companies in the first quarter worth $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Security National Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 136.8% in the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in The Williams Companies during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $24.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.73. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $28.35.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Williams Companies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.09%.

WMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

