Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Buys 21,968 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 480,630 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,968 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned about 0.30% of Sensata Technologies worth $27,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,356 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 100.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 14.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,204 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ST stock opened at $57.86 on Friday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52-week low of $39.82 and a 52-week high of $64.80. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.62.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $992.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.11 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 10.06%. Sensata Technologies’s revenue was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Sensata Technologies news, SVP Lynne J. Caljouw sold 6,467 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total transaction of $384,721.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,488 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total value of $1,177,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,291,670. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ST. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

