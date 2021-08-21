Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Buys 21,968 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 480,630 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,968 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned 0.30% of Sensata Technologies worth $27,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ST shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

In other news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 9,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $567,532.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total transaction of $1,177,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,100 shares of company stock worth $2,291,670. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ST stock opened at $57.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.62. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a one year low of $39.82 and a one year high of $64.80.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $992.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.11 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 10.06%. Sensata Technologies’s revenue was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

