Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Buys 32,536 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 78,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,536 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $8,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLUE. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 164.1% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4,588.9% in the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 123.8% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $55,000.

BATS VLUE opened at $103.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.41. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $89.40.

