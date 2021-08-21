Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Buys Shares of 160,115 TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 160,115 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $21,649,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $1,239,841.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,351,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $3,250,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,963 shares in the company, valued at $6,794,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 133,040 shares of company stock worth $19,321,241. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.08.

Shares of TEL opened at $148.06 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $90.88 and a 52-week high of $153.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.35.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.