Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 39.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,138,483 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 756,981 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $24,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in Infosys by 44.6% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 77,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 23,928 shares during the period. Origin Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Infosys by 16.9% in the first quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 5,548,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,871,000 after acquiring an additional 803,500 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Infosys by 12.7% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 24,498,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756,587 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Infosys by 6.4% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 161,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 9,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Infosys by 23.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 207,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 39,613 shares in the last quarter. 12.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Infosys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.97.

INFY opened at $23.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.71. The firm has a market cap of $101.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.87. Infosys Limited has a twelve month low of $12.20 and a twelve month high of $23.91.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 27.75%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Infosys

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

