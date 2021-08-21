Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Decreases Stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lowered its position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 348,071 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 69,021 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned 0.56% of UFP Industries worth $25,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in UFP Industries by 270.4% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 468,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,808,000 after buying an additional 341,822 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the 1st quarter worth $2,553,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,375,000 after acquiring an additional 75,515 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 28.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 161,373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,239,000 after purchasing an additional 35,971 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in UFP Industries during the first quarter worth about $198,000. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

In other UFP Industries news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 16,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total value of $1,262,294.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,397,117.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries stock opened at $73.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.11. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.82 and a 12-month high of $89.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.00%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.14.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

