Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Grows Position in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,584 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned 1.08% of Masonite International worth $29,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kendall Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Coe Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Masonite International by 4.6% during the first quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Masonite International by 7.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 343,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,533,000 after buying an additional 22,550 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masonite International during the first quarter worth $1,047,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Masonite International during the first quarter worth $5,762,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total value of $917,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,101.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld bought 450 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $122.80 per share, with a total value of $55,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,054. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOOR opened at $116.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44 and a beta of 1.74. Masonite International Co. has a 1 year low of $78.00 and a 1 year high of $132.22.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $662.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.28 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Masonite International Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DOOR shares. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Masonite International in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Masonite International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.83.

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

