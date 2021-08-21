Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Grows Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,381 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $25,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the first quarter worth $25,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter valued at $39,000. 69.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on WM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $146.70 price target (down from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.06.

WM stock opened at $152.94 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.11 and a twelve month high of $153.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $64.40 billion, a PE ratio of 40.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.63.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.07%.

In other Waste Management news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 13,613 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,041,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 28,097 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.61, for a total value of $4,175,495.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 179,925 shares of company stock worth $25,654,848. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

