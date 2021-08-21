Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208,475 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,047 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned about 0.31% of Hill-Rom worth $23,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Hill-Rom by 928.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 288 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hill-Rom stock opened at $134.18 on Friday. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.31 and a fifty-two week high of $142.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.80, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.58.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $717.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.33 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.36%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HRC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hill-Rom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.33.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 9,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.62, for a total value of $1,155,726.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,698 shares in the company, valued at $344,318.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 10,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $1,131,379.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,367,909.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,628 shares of company stock valued at $3,288,986. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hill-Rom Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

