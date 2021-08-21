Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of AutoZone worth $29,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 8.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 47,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,659,000 after buying an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AutoZone by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,370,000 after buying an additional 7,459 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in AutoZone by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 254,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,893,000 after buying an additional 14,365 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in AutoZone by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth about $14,039,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on AutoZone from $1,280.00 to $1,547.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their target price on AutoZone from $1,415.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,636.00 target price (down from $1,700.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,554.00.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $1,640.76 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,085.85 and a 1-year high of $1,666.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,559.66. The stock has a market cap of $35.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.97.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 163.72% and a net margin of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $14.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 88.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 7,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,608.29, for a total value of $11,285,370.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,501.14, for a total value of $6,743,120.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,944 shares of company stock valued at $52,299,958. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

